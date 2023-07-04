Colonial Blvd. closed due to lightning strike on railroad track

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The east and westbound lanes of Colonial Blvd. between Metro Pkwy. and Evans Ave. are expected to be closed for the next two to four hours as crews work to repair railroad signal arms.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the signals were struck by lightning and have become inoperable.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.
