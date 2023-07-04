Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Colonial Blvd. closed due to lightning strike on railroad track

WFTXTrafficAlertGeneric
WFTX
WFTXTrafficAlertGeneric
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 18:52:49-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The east and westbound lanes of Colonial Blvd. between Metro Pkwy. and Evans Ave. are expected to be closed for the next two to four hours as crews work to repair railroad signal arms.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the signals were struck by lightning and have become inoperable.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!