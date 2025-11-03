Club Blu murder suspect arrested, charged with drug trafficking

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of a Club Blu shooting suspect on major drug trafficking charges.

Derek Church, 28, was arrested on drug trafficking charges after Lee County Sheriff's Office narcotics detectives conducted several undercover drug buys over several months, according to Marceno.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Lee County Sheriff announces major drug bust involving murder suspect

Church was already out on $750,000 bond, awaiting trial for two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder related to the Club Blue shooting in 2016.

"This is a very violent felon awaiting trial on two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder," Marceno said during a news conference Monday. "Taking him off the streets is a huge win to keep the people safe in Lee County."

Church was found in possession of 14,443 grams of ecstasy, 812 grams of methamphetamine and 174 grams of fentanyl during the investigation, Marceno said. His bond was revoked following his first appearance on November 1, and he will remain in jail without bond while awaiting his next hearing on the Club Blu case, which is scheduled for November 20, according to the sheriff.

"That's serious, serious narcotics. And when we take people like that off the street, every single time, we save lives", Marceno said.

The sheriff emphasized the deadly nature of fentanyl, citing DEA statistics that seven out of 10 pills on the street contain the substance, which is 1,000 times more potent than morphine.

"Just a grain of salt, if you touch it, can stop your heart," Marceno said. "When you talk about grams and grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, Molly, it's absolutely certain that these drugs on the street are going to kill people."

The investigation involved surveillance operations across Lee County, with detectives following Church to drug houses and conducting controlled purchases, according to Marceno. The sheriff credited the county commissioners for doubling the size of the narcotics unit, which he said has contributed to the county's declining crime and homicide rates.

"Our crime rate has never been lower. Homicides have never been lower," Marceno said. "And why is that? Because we put drug dealers behind bars. People rob, kill and steal for drugs."

The sheriff's office works with State Attorney Amira Fox's office and the NET Force initiative on drug cases, Marceno said. The department also operates a Drug Homicide Investigation Team that investigates overdose deaths and can charge dealers with homicide if their drugs are linked to fatalities, according to the sheriff.

"If the narcotic you deal results in someone dying, we charge you in full force," Marceno said.

Marceno issued a warning to other drug dealers operating in Lee County. He said investigators are building cases throughout the county.

"The best thing people can do if they're dealing drugs is leave Lee County," Marceno said. "We're not going to tolerate it. We're going to find you, we're going to hunt you down, and we're going to charge you."

The sheriff's office also provides assistance to people who struggle with addiction, offering medical attention, support groups and other resources for those who are incarcerated or reach out for help, according to Marceno.

