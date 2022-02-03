Closing arguments due in FMPD excessive force trial

The prosecution and defense in an excessive force trial have presented all evidence to the jury and closing arguments are expected to proceed Thursday afternoon.

As testimony concluded, the lawyer representing officers Andrew Barlow and Christian Robles called an eyewitness to the stand.

Alison Ridgeway says she was the woman standing at the 7-Eleven counter when Holley Jones ran from police back into the store.

Ridgeway testified that Jones’ actions made her feel scared and confused. However, she could not identify Jones in court.

On the stand, she said she saw everything from the chase, to the officers using a Taser on Jones mere feet from where she was initially standing.

Jones’ lawyer chose not to question Ridgeway.

The jury is expected to receive their instructions Thursday afternoon before deliberations are allowed to begin.