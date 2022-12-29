Watch Now
Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Deputies are responding to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole. <br/><br/>
Posted at 5:12 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 17:12:54-05

All lanes are shut down at the intersection for an undetermined amount of time.

