Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies are responding to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.
All lanes are shut down at the intersection for an undetermined amount of time.
Deputies are currently responding to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 29, 2022
All lanes are currently shutdown at the intersection for an undetermined amount of time.
Drivers should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/l4tURIDSZx