Car catches flames on Gunnery Boulevard

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — According to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, a vehicle was engulfed in flames on Gunnery Boulevard.
Fire crews responded Saturday evening; they reported no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries, and an investigator responded to determine the cause of the flames. (The ‘spark explosion’ towards the end of the video are caused by the water hitting a large amount of magnesium). pic.twitter.com/syHgUL5DwE— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) April 10, 2022