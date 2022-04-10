Watch
Car catches flames on Gunnery Boulevard

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 10, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — According to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, a vehicle was engulfed in flames on Gunnery Boulevard.

Fire crews responded Saturday evening; they reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

