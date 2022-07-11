Cape police respond to golf course shooting Sunday morning

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police responded to a shooting at a golf course Sunday after an employee called saying the driver fired shots.

CCPD arrived at the scene, around 4:20 AM. The employee said there was a vehicle parked by hole 18 on the golf course and the driver of the vehicle then fired two shots and started to drive north to leave the course.

According to the employee, there was a man chasing after the car when the driver shot at the man twice and went north on NW 28th Ave.

The employee told CCPD that the driver of the vehicle was a black male wearing a black hoodie. The passenger of the vehicle was described as a black male with unknown clothing. The second passenger is described as a white male wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

The employee told CCPD he would be able to identify the white male suspect in the vehicle.

Cape Coral Forensics collected the evidence at the scene.