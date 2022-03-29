Watch
Cape Coral police need help identifying two people in theft investigation

Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 29, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking to identify these two people, including a man who is wanted for theft from the Verizon store on SW Pine Island Road.

Investigators say he stole an iPhone and also attempted to use a fake Georgia driver's license with the name "James Hardy".

If you know anything about either person pictured below call Cape Coral Police at 239-574-3223.

