Cape Coral man sentenced for threatening to assassinate the president

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after making a threat to assassinate the President of the United States, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Davies, 32, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison. Davies plead guilty on Oct. 29, 2025, to making the threat.

Court documents state that Davies wrote a letter to an official at the Charlotte Correctional Institution claiming he had “orchestrated the most daring Presidential assassination that this country has ever seen” and that “Donald J. Trump must perish.”

According to the press release, Davies later admitted to U.S. Secret Service agents that he wrote the letter and said he wanted to kill President Donald J. Trump. When questioned hypothetically about what he would do if the President were near him, Davies told agents he would attempt to kill the President with his bare hands.