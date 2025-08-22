FORT MYERS, Fla. — Water quality remains a top concern for the Calusa Waterkeepers, and this weekend they're aiming to raise awareness.

FOX 4's Bella Line talks with the Calusa Waterkeeper about the main water quality concerns right now:

CALUSA CRUSADER: Local brewery creates conservation ale for clean water

The environmental organization is teaming up with Swamp Cat Brewery to raise money to help protect local waterways, and they've even created their own brew to do it.

"Our mission is also conservation, you know, we're named after the Florida panther," said Chris Gutierrez, CEO and brewer at Swamp Cat Brewery.

Gutierrez said they are teaming up with the Calusa Waterkeepers for a weekend of education and fundraising in honor of Water Quality Awareness Month. Being so close to the Caloosahatchee River, it's something Gutierrez is passionate about.

"Everybody loves to be outdoors in southwest Florida, the beaches, you know, the river, on the water," said Gutierrez. "If we can't enjoy that because our water quality is suffering, then it's something that really hits close to home."

Calusa Waterkeeper Joe Cavanaugh said the water quality has been good this summer up until about a month ago.

"Now it's gotten a little darker and little more tannic, and it's harder to see, but there's more fecal indicator bacteria and other nutrients coming into the river, and it's kind of an ebb and flow cycle with the rains," Cavanaugh said.

He says money from this weekend will go toward fecal indicator bacteria tests and other clean water initiatives. Cavanaugh says they typically see harmful algae blooms after a hurricane, so it's a concern as we head into the peak of hurricane season.

"Clean water is something that's essential for all of us that are near the water and also using the water," he said.

The partnership has also created their own brew for the event called the Calusa Crusader Citrus Ale, because as Cavanaugh notes, you need clean water to make good beer.

"We wanted to create a citrus ale, something fresh and easy drinking," Gutierrez said.

