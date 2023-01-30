Burglar is on the loose in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lehigh acres is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary.
The suspect is an unknown male and is suspected of a residential burglary that took place in Lehigh Acres on Jan. 18 and has a distinct tattoo on his right arm.
The police are asking anyone who can identify him to call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
