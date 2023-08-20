Watch Now
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Fort Myers

Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 20, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water notice is in effect in the vicinity of 11187 Laughton Circle on Kingsbridge and 1200 Lithgow Lane.

The city of Fort Myers says they are repairing two water main breaks and approximately 38 homes are presently without water until the breaks are repaired.

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for the following areas:

  • Arborwood Preserve
  • Legacy Gateway
  • Kingsbridge Plantation
  • The entire subdivisions of Somerset Plantation
The city is advising residents to boil water before consuming, cooking, brushing their teeth, or washing dishes.

