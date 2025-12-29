Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body Found in water north of Midpoint Bridge, LCSO Investigating

Deputies responded after a boater discovered a deceased person in the water north of the Midpoint Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person found in the water north of the Midpoint Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

According to LCSO, deputies were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. after a boater located the body in the water.

Authorities say the investigation is considered non-suspicious, as there are no signs of foul play.

Detectives will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

No additional information has been released.

