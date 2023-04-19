Board approves metal detectors for all Lee County schools next year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is purchasing a weapon detection system to improve safety at schools next school year.
Lee County School Board approved the purchase of OPENGATE for all schools starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
In an email sent out to families, the district outlined the purchase and what it means moving forward.
Greetings SDLC families,
The safety and security of your student is our top priority. The District will be taking another major step to protect our campuses during the 2023-2024 school year. Last Tuesday, April 11th, the Lee County School Board approved the purchase of OPENGATE for all of our schools.OPENGATE is a weapons detection system designed for the automatic screening of people with backpacks and bags for Threat Detection. It will also identify other contraband items that are not allowed on school property. OPENGATE allows for:
We anticipate rolling out OPENGATE in phases beginning at the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Each school will receive training with the appropriate staff for the implementation of this system. Additional updates will be provided throughout the implementation process. You can learn more about OPENGATE here. [ceia.net]Thank you,
- Fast and automatic screening
- No removal of backpacks, bags or purses
- Easy walk through flow
The School District of Lee County