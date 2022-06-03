Watch
Babysitter's adult son sentenced to life for child molestation

Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 03, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 34-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for child molestation.

Alfredo Alejando Navarrete was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation following a two-day trial in Lee County.

In February 2020, prosecutors said, the victim wrote a letter to her mother disclosing that she had been inappropriately touched by her former babysitter’s adult son, later determined to be Navarrete.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation, which led to Navarrete's arrest.

