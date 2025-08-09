Arcadia man arrested for shaking infant in bar parking lot, Lee County deputies say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Arcadia man was arrested on after Lee County deputies say he violently shook his two-month-old child in a Fort Myers bar parking lot.

Israel Rivas was at the Nauti Parrot Oasis with friends but had agreed to stay outside with his infant child, according to detectives.

Deputies say the following morning the child began throwing up, prompting the mother to seek medical attention.

When detectives interviewed Rivas, he admitted to shaking the infant out of frustration when the baby wouldn't stop crying.

Hospital staff confirmed the child had suffered from shaken baby syndrome, though they indicated there would not be any lasting injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit presented the case to the State Attorney's Office, which issued a warrant for Rivas on a charge of child abuse.

Rivas was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Charlotte County jail. He has since been released on bond.

