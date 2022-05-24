Watch
Amazon, Hope Healthcare and Lee County Schools to attend Joblink 2022 Job Fair

Posted at 1:21 PM, May 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least 20 featured local employers will attend the 2022 job fair in South Fort Myers.

The one-day event is sponsored by the City of Sanibel and will take place on Wednesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center.

Joblink 2022 will take place in South Fort Myers on May 25, 2022.

Other employers attending the event will be Florida Cancer Specialists, Bankers Life, Radiology Regional and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to event organizers, employers could extend job offers on the spot for open positions across Southwest Florida.

For more information on the event, visit Florida Joblink’s website.

