Honey bee boxes burn in Thursday morning Alva fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in Alva Thursday morning that damaged several bee boxes, according to Fort Myers Shores Fire.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a fire in Alva Thursday morning that damaged several honey bee boxes, according to Fort Myers Shores Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Jacob Lamb said firefighters were able to get the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

Lamb say five to six of the boxes were impacted by the fire, which burned approximately a quarter of an acre.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

