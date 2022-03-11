Watch
Alligator found stuck behind fountain in Estero

Lee County Sheriff Office
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 11, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Deputies helped removed a stuck alligator from behind the front entrance fountain at The Club at Rapallo in Estero.

They were able to remove the gator then hand it over to a local trapper.

