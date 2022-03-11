Alligator found stuck behind fountain in Estero

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Deputies helped removed a stuck alligator from behind the front entrance fountain at The Club at Rapallo in Estero.
They were able to remove the gator then hand it over to a local trapper.
This instiGATOR was stirring up trouble at a construction site. They were found stuck behind the front entrance fountain at The Club at Rapallo in Estero. South District deputies helped safely remove the gator before turning it over to a local trapper. pic.twitter.com/f8YAU72ow4— Lee Sheriff - Carmine Marceno (@SheriffLeeFL) March 11, 2022