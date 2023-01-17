All lanes at State Road 82 and Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres shut down

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A crash on State Road 82 has shut down all lanes of traffic at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO says, "Traffic will be redirected until further notice." There is also no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
All lanes of traffic on State Road 82 are shutdown at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres due to a crash.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) January 17, 2023
