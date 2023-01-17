Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

All lanes at State Road 82 and Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres shut down

Lee County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 16:12:20-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A crash on State Road 82 has shut down all lanes of traffic at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO says, "Traffic will be redirected until further notice." There is also no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM