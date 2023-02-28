Watch Now
A traffic advisory has been put in place at the 600 block of Del Prado Boulevard

Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 28, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of the 600 block of Del Prado Boulevard.

A traffic crash has affected all southbound lanes.

Residents are being asked to seek an alternative route until the crash is cleared.

