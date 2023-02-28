A traffic advisory has been put in place at the 600 block of Del Prado Boulevard

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of the 600 block of Del Prado Boulevard.
A traffic crash has affected all southbound lanes.
Residents are being asked to seek an alternative route until the crash is cleared.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY:— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) February 28, 2023
We are on the scene of a traffic crash at the 600-Block of Del Prado Boulevard South, all lanes are affected.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route pic.twitter.com/6bbTUsJPrB