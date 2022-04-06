9-year-old arrested, accused of attacking guardian with bleach

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy described in police records as having high-functioning autism and "aggressive tendencies" was arrested after allegedly choking and pouring bleach over the head of a guardian.

Cape Coral police records show the child was placed under arrest and taken to a juvenile detention center immediately following the April 1 incident.

The incident report says the child's guardians were in the middle of a regular custody transfer when the boy began acting violently. The boy reportedly choked one of the two adults with a seat belt and then poured the bleach over them.

According to statements from the guardians, whose names were redacted in accordance with Marsy's Law, the boy has had a history of violent reactions, including throwing furniture and punching the adult if a joke the boy made failed to get a laugh.

The guardian who was attacked suffered minor chemical burns due to contact with the bleach and was treated for the injury.

