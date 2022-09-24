2022 Walk Like MADD 5K Southwest Florida steps off in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 Walk Like MADD 5K Southwest Florida steps off Saturday morning.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving 5K run/walk is held at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers.

Participants will help bring awareness and education to the importance of keeping drunk drivers off our roadways.

The message is "We walk to create a future of No More Victims".

A local mother who was hit by a drunk driver spoke with us Wednesday about what it was like to almost lose her son that day.

Tammie Haas said, "It changed my life within a matter of seconds."

This is just one of many stories of people experiencing the effects of drunk driving which is why there's a push to come out to the MADD 5k Run/Walk this Saturday morning at JetBlue Park in Lee County.