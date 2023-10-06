Watch Now
20 years later a Fort Myers man has been arrested for sexual assault

Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 06, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — 20 years later a Fort Myers man has been arrested for sexual assault.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) assisted the Pennsylvania State Police in the arrest of Daniel Danzinger, for a sexual assault that occurred in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, in 2003.

Danzinger is charged with burglary, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.

According to the Pennsylvania police report, a then 40-year-old Danzinger approached a residence where a 13-year-old was home alone.

He knocked on the front door to ask for directions, verified no one else was at the residence, entered without permission, and then tackled and sexually assaulted the child.

FDLE says the crime scene provided a link to Danzinger from DNA obtained at the crime scene.

Danzinger was booked at the Lee County Jail on an out-of-state warrant and is awaiting extradition to Erie County, Pennsylvania.

