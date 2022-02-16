2 injured, 1 seriously, in Gladiolus Dr. crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash that sent one vehicle onto its roof is under investigation.

Police were called to the intersection of Gladiolus Dr. and Coca Sabal Ln. around 9 a.m. Two vehicles were involved; crews arrived to find one vehicle overturned.

Two people were trapped inside the overturned car. One was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert. The status of the second injured person is not known at this time.

South Trail Fire assisted in the cleanup while Lee County Sheriff's deputies performed traffic control.