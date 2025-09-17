Lee County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding missing woman

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered adult.

Alexis Bechard, a 34-year-old white woman, was last seen walking in the 7200 block of Cypress Drive in Fort Myers on September 14. Bechard is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about Bechard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.