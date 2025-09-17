Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding missing woman

alexis bechard.png
lcso
alexis bechard.png
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered adult.

Alexis Bechard, a 34-year-old white woman, was last seen walking in the 7200 block of Cypress Drive in Fort Myers on September 14. Bechard is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about Bechard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.