Lee County Sheriff’s Office makes aggravated animal cruelty arrest

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Animal ER of Southwest Florida about a one-year-old Catahoula dog named Bailey that was brought in by its owner for seizures and vomiting.

The incident occurred on May 16.

Bailey was extremely emaciated and malnourished. Due to the severity of Bailey’s condition, she had to be medically euthanized.

An investigation into Baily’s owners, Kay Celek, 57, and Marissa Celek, 17 began.

Detectives learned that Bailey had been suffering for two weeks, and she had a littermate that died the day before from the same condition.

A search of the residence revealed two other dogs located inside the residence in a condition similar to Bailey and her littermate.

Both dogs were removed by Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

The detectives searched an empty lot next door, as that is where the other dog was supposedly buried.

The remains of a dog were found in the empty lot.

Detectives arrested Kay Celek and Marissa Celek for Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

They were transported to the Lee County Jail without incident.