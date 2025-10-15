SWFL schools boost security after non-credible threats reported

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District and multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to statewide swatting calls that have also impacted schools in the Southwest Florida community.

The school district sent an email Tuesday night notifying staff and families of non-credible swatting threats across the entire state of Florida.

You can read the notice below:



Good Evening SDLC families,

The School District of Lee County has received a possible bomb threat against our schools as part of a “swatting” email sent to School Districts across the state. While we do not believe the threat is credible, law enforcement is investigating, and our local agencies are aware of the alleged threat.

We want to assure you that the safety and security of our schools remain our top priority. We are actively implementing all necessary protocols to ensure the protection of our educational environments.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during these circumstances.

You can read notices from local law enforcement below:

Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department is aware of the statewide swatting calls that have also affected Lee County Schools. No school was specifically targeted. We take any potential threat seriously and investigate with the utmost priority. We want to remind our community that every school in Cape Coral has a dedicated, highly trained officer on campus each day—ready to respond and ensure the safety of students and staff. As always, if you see something concerning, please don’t hesitate to report it to law enforcement.

Glades County Sheriff's Office

Glades County Schools Safety Update. Please share!

The Glades County School District has been made aware of a possible threat to schools circulating through a “swatting” email thread. Districts across the State of Florida have received this same message.

While we do not believe this to be a credible threat we are working closely with our local and state law enforcement partners to keep everyone safe. Out of an abundance of caution, there may be an increased law enforcement presence on our campuses tomorrow to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.

As always, we remain committed to transparency, vigilance, and the safety of our school communities.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

LCSO is aware of the swatting threats that occurred overnight to Lee County Schools. We take threats of ANY kind, especially to schools, very seriously. School Threat Enforcement Detectives have been investigating throughout the night.

Original Reporting

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating threats made overnight to schools in the county.

The office said there were swatting threats that they are taking seriously. School Threat Enforcement Detectives have been investigating throughout the night, according to LCSO.

Around 6 a.m., the office announced it would increase patrols in and around Lee County schools, as well as school functions, to ensure the safety and security of students, staff, and parents.

Additionally, Cape Coral Police confirmed to Fox 4 that they were also called about a bomb threat on NE Pine Island Road, Tuesday night. However, it was unfounded, they said. It is unclear if the threats are related.

Fox 4 is working to gather more details for you, be sure to check back for updates.