Lee County Schools to determine the future of three teachers, Tuesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 for three teachers in the Lee County Schools District, over their employment.

The school board will vote on whether to continue their suspension without pay until the outcome of a Florida Division of Administration hearing.

Brooke Wold, a Lemuel Teal Middle School teacher, could be fired over social media posts about the murder of Charlie Kirk. Wold has filed a lawsuit over the matter.

A second teacher could similarly be fired over posts like that.

And, Nuria Acuna from Island Coast High School, could be fired after testing positive for cocaine and vaping with students.

Fox 4 will be at today's hearing.