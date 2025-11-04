Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County Schools to determine the future of three teachers, Tuesday

Classroom
RasyidArt/Shutterstock
Stock image of a school classroom.
Classroom
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 for three teachers in the Lee County Schools District, over their employment.

The school board will vote on whether to continue their suspension without pay until the outcome of a Florida Division of Administration hearing.

Brooke Wold, a Lemuel Teal Middle School teacher, could be fired over social media posts about the murder of Charlie Kirk. Wold has filed a lawsuit over the matter.

A second teacher could similarly be fired over posts like that.

And, Nuria Acuna from Island Coast High School, could be fired after testing positive for cocaine and vaping with students.

Fox 4 will be at today's hearing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.