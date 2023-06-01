Lee County man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, June 1st, Hendry County Deputies became involved in a high-speed chase leading them into Lee County.

Deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle was going eastbound on SR-80 in the area of Captain Hendry Drive. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the driver was in a stolen Toyota van and refused to stop. The suspect turned around and drove back into Lee County.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Francisco Nicolas Lopez of Fort Myers. He fled from deputies at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Lopez attempted a U-turn, sped directly toward one of the deputies' vehicles, and then purposely crashed into the rear of a patrol car. The deputy wasn't injured.

LCSO

The chase ended near Edwards Drive in Lehigh Acres. Lopez stopped and exited the stolen vehicle and then led deputies to chase him on foot where he was later arrested while hiding in a thick brush.

Lopez had both cocaine and methamphetamine in the stolen vehicle. He was arrested and transported to Lee County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Fleeing and Eluding at High Speed with Wanton Disregard for the Safety of Persons and Property, Trafficking in Cocaine, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with License Suspended 3rd - Subsequent Offense.

Lopez is currently awaiting transfer back to Hendry County until such time – he is being held in the Lee County Jail.