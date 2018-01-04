Lee County man accused of stealing 85 frozen pigs

Partly Cloudy
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of stealing more than $29,000 worth of frozen pigs.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say 43-year-old Onil Rivas-Perez was pulled over for a red-light violation in Buckingham.
Deputies say they searched the trailer his truck was towing and found 85 frozen pigs. Detectives were already investigating a cargo theft case and determined the pigs were stolen in Atlanta, Georgia.
Perez is charged with Dealing in Stolen Property.