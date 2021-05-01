Watch
Lee County Domestic Animal Services celebrates prom season with pet kings and queens

Miromar Mall Mutts is a new partnership between Miromar Outlets, the Gulf Coast Humane Society and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The humane society brings adoptable dogs to Miromar Outlets the first Thursday of every month to raise awareness of its work and the animals waiting for forever homes.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Apr 30, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services will reduce adoption fees for the month of May in honor of prom season. Adult dogs will be just $30 and adult cats $25 with an approved application. Each week will feature a Prom King and Queen and the adoption fees for those animals will be waived.

The adoption package, valued over $500, includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, county license, microchip, deworming, heartworm test for dogs 6 months and over and feline aids and leukemia test for cats.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is located at 5600 Banner Drive, in Fort Myers. The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Available pets can be viewed at https://www.leegov.com/animalservices.

