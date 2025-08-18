Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee County Deputy delivers new bike to student with long walk to school

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old student who walked 45 minutes each way to school every day now has a new mode of transportation thanks to the Lee County Sheriff's Office and a local retailer, LCSO said.

Lee County Deputies from the Community Policing Officer unit found out the student's situation during a recent back-to-school event, according to an LCSO post. They said the teen had been making the lengthy trek alone because her parents leave early for work and return after school dismissal.

After learning about the student's circumstances, the sheriff's office partnered with Target to secure a donation of a new bicycle.

Deputy Lou personally delivered the bike to the student's school, providing her with a faster and safer way to travel between home and school, LCSO said.

