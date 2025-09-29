Lee County deputies warn of scam call going around

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are sharing a warning about a phone call scam going around.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it has received reports of scammers that seem legit, stating the caller has missed a court date and requests a fine to avoid additional charges.

LCSO notes it will never call and request money from you for any reason. If you receive a call of this nature, deputies advise that you hang up immediately.

Deputies also warn the public to never agree to meet anyone to give money for this scam, and do not give your personal information over the phone.

If you witness this scam or become a victim, you can contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 to report the incident.