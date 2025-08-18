Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee County deputies search for missing, endangered man, Monday

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered adult, 36-year-old Francisco Sosa.

LCSO said Francisco is 5’9”, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, and his last known location is in the area of Slater Road in North Fort Myers. Francisco is known to drive a 2019 white Ford Transit Van with the license plate DY15IH or a 2017 white Mercedes with the license plate DW74IY, according to LCSO.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Francisco, you can anonymously contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

