Lee County deputies search for driver who they say hit child on scooter

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies in Lee County are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a crash, yesterday morning.

LCSO confirms someone hit an 11-year-old on a scooter, Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. They said the child has minor injuries.

It happened on Lee Boulevard, according to LCSO.

The suspected car may be a white SUV. The traffic unit is actively investigating, canvassing by the area, and looking for video to help identify the vehicle and driver.

Fox 4 is expecting an update to this story, later Thursday morning.

