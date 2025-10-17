Lee County deputies respond to call about bicyclist hit on Cleveland Avenue

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was called about a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist, Friday morning.

The South Trail Fire Department confirmed that one adult was transported. The sheriff's office said there were no injuries reported, though.

LCSO told Fox 4 it was called to Cleveland Avenue and College Parkway around 9:15 a.m.. Southbound lanes are closed, according to LCSO.

We spoke to a man across the street named Aron Chandler who shared photos depicting a bike on the road surrounded by responders.

We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more. We will update you when we learn more about those involved.