Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County deputies respond to call about bicyclist hit on Cleveland Avenue

Screenshot 2025-10-17 092531.png
Aron Chandler
Aron Chandler shared this photo of the scene with Fox 4.
Screenshot 2025-10-17 092531.png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was called about a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist, Friday morning.

The South Trail Fire Department confirmed that one adult was transported. The sheriff's office said there were no injuries reported, though.

LCSO told Fox 4 it was called to Cleveland Avenue and College Parkway around 9:15 a.m.. Southbound lanes are closed, according to LCSO.

We spoke to a man across the street named Aron Chandler who shared photos depicting a bike on the road surrounded by responders.

We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more. We will update you when we learn more about those involved.

Screenshot 2025-10-17 093539.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.