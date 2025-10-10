Lee County deputies charge suspect after incident at church

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — A man is charged with assault and battery after an incident at First Baptist Church, according to LCSO.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared documents that state, on Oct. 7, they were called to First Baptist Church on Eight Avenue in Saint James City.

The documents claim, the pastor reported he was in his office researching, when Bryan Castle came in. He said, Castle began to rant and accuse the pastor of being a 'false prophet' and insisting he pull up Castle's Facebook.

The pastor said Castle then stormed out, but the pastor followed him into the parking lot.

LCSO's documents claim, Castle got in his truck and started it. While the pastor was standing next to Castle with the driver door open, Castle reversed the truck and hit him with the door, according to the report. The pastor said he then jumped out of the way as the suspect reversed the vehicle and turned around in the parking lot, facing the pastor. The pastor told deputies that Castle then revved the engine, "looking directly at [him]," and sped toward where the pastor was standing.

The pastor said Castle then swerved away and left.

Another deputy saw Castle's truck on Stringfellow Road. They report Castle had also called 911, to report the incident, claiming the pastor would not allow him to leave.

Deputies arrested and charged Castle with aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.