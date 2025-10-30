Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee County deputies announce Operation Candyman Crackdown

“These criminals traded the Halloween Party in for a booking photo," the sheriff said.
Screenshot 2025-10-30 115428.png
lcso
Screenshot 2025-10-30 115428.png
Posted

The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced the completion of Operation Candyman Crackdown, Thursday.

The office said it included 68 arrests, 39 search warrants, 347 pounds of marijuana, more than two kilos of cocaine, half a kilo of fentanyl, 26 firearms, and a $90,000 Linoln Navigator.

“We’ve seen first hand over and over. Narcotics of all kind are the root of evil, and a gateway to violence and other criminal activity,” said Sheriff Marceno. “These criminals traded the Halloween Party in for a booking photo.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.