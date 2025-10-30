Lee County deputies announce Operation Candyman Crackdown

The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced the completion of Operation Candyman Crackdown, Thursday.

The office said it included 68 arrests, 39 search warrants, 347 pounds of marijuana, more than two kilos of cocaine, half a kilo of fentanyl, 26 firearms, and a $90,000 Linoln Navigator.

“We’ve seen first hand over and over. Narcotics of all kind are the root of evil, and a gateway to violence and other criminal activity,” said Sheriff Marceno. “These criminals traded the Halloween Party in for a booking photo.”