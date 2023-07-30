Lee County cautions public on blue-green algae blooms

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is cautioning the public of blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River - San Marino Canal.

Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is essential to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:



You should not drink, swim, wade, water ski, or engage in activities that may cause you to come in direct contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Exercise caution when using personal watercraft or boating, to avoid stirring up or contacting the algae or the affected water.

Avoid getting affected water in your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

You should keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish well.

It would be best if you did not eat shellfish from this location.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and partners collect algae samples from reported bloom locations for toxin analysis.

Once completed, the results will be posted on the DEP Algal Bloom Dashboard, and can also be viewed on the Protecting Florida Together website, where you can sign up to be notified of the latest conditions.