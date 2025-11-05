Lee Commissioners vote to resurface Veterans Parkway from Santa Barbara Boulevard to Country Club Boulevard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to continue the effort to resurface Veterans Parkway, awarding a low-bid contract to OHLA USA Inc. to do the work from Santa Barbara to Country Club boulevards in Cape Coral.

The county said the work would begin later in November and continue for several weeks.

Work will be done at night and completed each day by 5 a.m.

Once the work is complete, Veterans Parkway will have been resurfaced from the Midpoint Bridge to Skyline Boulevard during the past few years.

The $1 million contract includes milling, resurfacing, re-striping and signal loop installation. In other action Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted to hold a public hearing at the regularly scheduled board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, to consider the approval of an Agreement with WMG Acquisitions, LLC for improvements at the intersection of Sunniland Boulevard and Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, including the construction of a traffic signal.

Under Florida Statutes Section 336.71, the county may enter into a public-private cooperation for the construction of county roads. The county portion of these improvements is estimated to cost $701,445.