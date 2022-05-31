Watch
Largo man dead after a suspected gator attack at Taylor Park

Posted at 12:06 PM, May 31, 2022
LARGO, Fla. — A possible alligator attack in Largo is believed to be the cause of a man's death Tuesday morning according to Largo Police Department.

Largo PD will not release the name of the man until his next of kin is notified. According to largo PD, he was looking for frisbees in the water at John S. Taylor Park before the attack occurred.

The Largo PD and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating Taylor Lake currently.

People are asked to avoid the area and should not swim in the lake anytime soon.

