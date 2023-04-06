Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigation underway after a plane crashes near Venice Fishing Pier

Fox4 Breaking News
WFTX
Fox4 Breaking News
Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 23:17:39-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Breaking News a plane has crashed about a half mile off the Venice Fishing Pier.

The city of Venice says investigators say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the bodies of two males have been recovered.

The city also says they are working to determine whether the plane was taking off from Venice or flying into the airport.

Venice Fire Rescue and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. Marine units are searching the area for any possible victims.

Follow along with Fox4 as we continue to bring the latest up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM