Investigation underway after a plane crashes near Venice Fishing Pier

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Breaking News a plane has crashed about a half mile off the Venice Fishing Pier.

The city of Venice says investigators say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the bodies of two males have been recovered.

The city also says they are working to determine whether the plane was taking off from Venice or flying into the airport.

Venice Fire Rescue and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. Marine units are searching the area for any possible victims.

