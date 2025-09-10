Injuries reported in crash on Daniels Parkway, Lee County deputies say

LEE CO., Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a three-vehicle crash, Wednesday morning.

Deputies confirmed injuries were reported, though they could not speak to the severity or how many people were hurt.

The office said it was called at 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 10 to the crash on Daniels Parkway, right before I-75. They said it was a Hyundai, Ram, and Toyota that were involved. The office said two westbound lanes are shutdown on Daniels Parkway, and one eastbound lane is shutdown to turn onto 75.

There is no estimated time for the roads reopening, as of 6:30 a.m., according to LCSO. Drivers can expect delays to their morning commute.