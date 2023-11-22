It's finally official...again!: This park's honoring Naples veteran

NAPLES, Fla. — Please use a couple of sentences to summarize key points - who, what, when, where.



The Grand Re-opening of Charlie C. Anthony Park was held on Tuesday, November 21st

The park honors a Vietnam veteran

City officials and organizations, included the Collier County NAACP, helped to solidify the event

Clapping, hugs and handshakes filled the Charlie C. Anthony park as the community gathered to celebrate a moment that was years in the making.

The park is named after Private First Class Charlie C. Anthony.

The Collier County NAACP says Anthony was drafted by the United States Army in 1968 and died defending his unit.

The park was renamed in his honor in the 1970s.

Plans for improvements started back in 2016.

In 2021, the organization and the city says plans for updates to the area included the multipurpose field and lighting.

The community was also invited to provide feedback.

A grounbreaking ceremony was held in May.

Collier NAACP President Vincent Keeys says this park's served the community through tough times including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were under the mask mandates. And all the other things we had to face. But, at least you could come to the park. And feel a sense of freedom. And have some distance."

On Tuesday, the grand reopening ceremony got underway with members of the community, city council and some of Anthony's family members in attendance.

His family says they wish they could've celebrated sooner while more of their family was present but they're glad the day finally came.