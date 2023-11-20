Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Woman shot and killed in Dunbar neighborhood

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:57 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 13:57:00-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman on Saturday morning.

Police rushed to the Dunbar neighborhood at 3412 South Street after the ShotSpotter system detected gunshots.

When officers got there, they found a woman in a car shot several times. Police say she died at the scene.

Detectives said a man was detained at the scene and ultimately arrested, but not for murder. He is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Fort Myers Police would not say if a suspect is in custody or still on the run. However, they have shared photos of a car they're looking for connected to the case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!