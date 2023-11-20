Woman shot and killed in Dunbar neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman on Saturday morning.

Police rushed to the Dunbar neighborhood at 3412 South Street after the ShotSpotter system detected gunshots.

When officers got there, they found a woman in a car shot several times. Police say she died at the scene.

Detectives said a man was detained at the scene and ultimately arrested, but not for murder. He is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Fort Myers Police would not say if a suspect is in custody or still on the run. However, they have shared photos of a car they're looking for connected to the case.