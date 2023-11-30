IN THE GIVING MOOD? Here is where you can donate holiday toys in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Over the past two years, Fox 4 has told you about the holidaytoy drive put on by Anthony Kuhlenschmidt in Cape Coral.

Last year, just three months after Hurricane Ian, Kuhlenschmidt said his toy drive collected over 100 presents for families who signed up.

On Wednesday, over a year after the storm, Kuhlenschmidt told Fox 4 the need is still there.

“With the hurricane people are still you know, struggling, they need our help,” said Kuhlenschmidt.

He said sign-ups will start on December 1 for families who want to collect a toy and drop-offs had already started.

Kuhlenschmidt said donations can be dropped off at his home at 217 NW 26th Place in Cape Coral or you can call him at (239) 440-6788.

Families who drop by Kuhlenschmidt's home can also catch his holiday light show.

The light show runs from 6-11 PM each night.