Cape Coral Police want you to be on the look out for a missing woman

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police need your help finding 41-year-old Crystal Serrano.

Detectives say she was last seen on Wednesday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. near Country Club Boulevard and southeast 43rd Street.

Serrano had just moved to Cape Coral about a week ago to take a job as a registered nurse, her family tells Fox 4.

Serrano drove here in a rental car, which is a 2022 white Audi Q7 with Colorado plate ABHB67. Police say she also could be in a black BMW. They did not have any further description, but say a neighbor saw it in the area.

Detectives are not sure if the BMW is connected to Serrano’s case.

Her family tells Fox 4 this is extremely out of the ordinary for Serrano. Her mother says she last talked to her daughter on Wednesday as she told her mother she was going to Kohl’s.

The family says Serrano did not know anyone here since she had just moved to the area.

Police tell Fox 4 they are not investigating her case as a crime right now and did not see any signs of a struggle. However, they want to emphasize the investigation is still in the very early stages.

Serrano is 5’1”, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored baggie clothing with glasses on.

If you see her or the car, call police immediately.