Immokalee man charged with sexual battery on 13-year-old girl

An Immokalee man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Collier County deputies say 35-year-old Mario Lorenzo Francisco lived with the victim's family for two years.

He admitted to deputies he would have sex with the girl in the mornings after her dad went to work.

When interviewing the victim, she said when she tried to fight Lorenzo Francisco off, he would hold her hands down so she couldn't fight back.

He's charged with sexual battery on a person 12-16.