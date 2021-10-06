Watch
Husband of popular influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead

Alexis Sharkey via Instagram
Alexis Sharkey was found dead in Houston after Thanksgiving
Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 06, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The husband of a Texas influencer found strangled to death late last year was discovered in Fort Myers early Wednesday morning with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Thomas Sharkey’s body was discovered, when agents with the U.S. Marshals arrived at his daughter’s home and searched the property.

Sharkey was wanted in connection with his 26-year-old wife’s November strangulation death when authorities found him.

Alexis Sharkey was discovered naked on the early morning of Nov. 28, 2020 along a Houston roadway by a city public works employee who reported seeing feet in some bushes along the street.

In January, a spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced she had suffered a homicide by strangulation.

