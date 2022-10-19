Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida rises to 110

Hurricane Ian
AP
Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Hurricane Ian
Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:38:08-04

The Florida District Medical Examiners and Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed 110 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian.

The following counties have had confirmed deaths due to the storm.

  • Charlotte – 7
  • Collier – 5
  • DeSoto – 1
  • Hardee – 4
  • Hendry – 2
  • Hillsborough – 2
  • Lake – 1
  • Lee – 55
  • Manatee – 3
  • Martin – 1
  • Monroe – 7
  • Orange – 2
  • Osceola – 3
  • Polk – 2
  • Putnam – 3
  • Sarasota –7
  • Volusia – 5

Additional updates will be provided as they come in and if you need to report someone missing in the state of Florida go to https://missing.fl.gov/es.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month