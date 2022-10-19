Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida rises to 110

The Florida District Medical Examiners and Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed 110 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian.

The following counties have had confirmed deaths due to the storm.

Charlotte – 7

Collier – 5

DeSoto – 1

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 2

Lake – 1

Lee – 55

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Orange – 2

Osceola – 3

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota –7

Volusia – 5



Additional updates will be provided as they come in and if you need to report someone missing in the state of Florida go to https://missing.fl.gov/es.